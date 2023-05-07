NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Sunday’s K-Nation features some heat, just in time for summer weather to roll in.

K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber talks one-on-one with K-State men’s basketball’s Keyontae Johnson. The two talk about Johnson’s lone season in Manhattan and his plans in the NBA.

KC Sports Network’s Braiden Turner comes to the K-Nation studio to talk about KU men’s basketball and football. Turner shows his excitement for the upcoming seasons after great promise in 2022-23.

K-State pitcher Tyson Neighbors has been turning up the speed on his fastball while keeping his ERA low on the mound. K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley breaks down what’s been going right for the flamethrower.

K-Nation also breaks down the newest men’s basketball commits, a recap of the baseball and softball teams’ weeks and both men’s golf teams bids to NCAA Regionals.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10. The 27 sports team is showing viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks through this new show.