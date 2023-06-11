NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – This week’s K-Nation featured KU and K-State personnel getting out into the community, along with some big names making appearances.

Kansas outfielder Chase Jans was a mainstay on Twitter for his diving catches all season long. K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt sat down with Jans to break down his top plays from the 2023 campaign.

K-State play-by-play commentator and sideline reporter Matt Walters joined the K-Nation studio to break down all things Wildcats. Walters discusses the outlook for the 2023-24 season in football, men’s and women’s basketball and how K-State athletics is headed in the right direction.

Big names appeared on the show. KU head basketball coach Bill Self, head football coach Lance Leipold and athletic director Travis Goff made an appearance at a fundraiser in Topeka, and K-Nation caught up with the crew over the summer period.

Wildcats and Jayhawks made an appearance at a Washburn basketball camp. K-Nation chatted with the players about the upcoming basketball season.

More camps took place in Lawrence and Manhattan, each with their own unique twists.

K-Nation also breaks down postseason baseball awards, Big 12 Mexico, NCAA track and field results and more.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It’s a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports. Click here for more K-Nation content.