NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- This week on K-Nation, the 27 Sports team takes a look back on some of the top moments from this weekly show so far in 2023.

There was also plenty of new content this week, too.

K-State offensive lineman commit Kaedin Massey chose to stay home instead of leaving for the likes of Oklahoma, Nebraska, Ole Miss or others. Massey sits down with K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt for an exclusive one-on-one. The two talk about choosing the Wildcats, connections with coaches and photo ops with pancakes.

Kansas football defensive analyst Oscar Rodriguez is a two-time cancer survivor that’s using his experience to help others. K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber shares why Rodriguez started his foundation “Coaches Against Cancer” and how it gives to people in need.

K-Nation has been a wild ride since the start of 2023. From big players and coaches to some of the most emotional and silly moments, the show gives a recap of some of the best snippets of the calendar year to date.

Ryan Rinehart with the “Ain’t No Seats Pod” joined the K-Nation studios to talk some Jayhawk basketball. Rinehart talks about his favorite moments from his podcast, how Bill Self will utilize the big men, a more experienced roster and more.

The show also features members of each basketball team and a meet-up with a K-State baseball player-turned-pro.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It's a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports.