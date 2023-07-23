NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – The dog days of summer can only mean one thing: it’s basketball season in the K-Nation studios.

July 23’s K-Nation starts with breakdowns of KU and K-State’s TBT teams, Mass Street and Purple & Black. Both teams started strong. One even revived an old rivalry. However, both lost before the quarterfinals.

The show also gives updates on the state of both schools’ basketball programs – signings, trips and honors.

K-State’s nutrition team hosts “Cooking with the Cats” three times a week as a way to train football players how to cook for themselves. K-Nation hears from players and some of the staff on the experience.

Kansas football veteran Kenny Logan Jr. joins the show from Big 12 Media Days to talk about the upcoming season. The experienced safety shares his thoughts on the 2023 Jayhawk defense, his personal goals and the player in the Big 12 with the most swagger.

K-State Online writer Derek Young made the trip from Manhattan to the K-Nation studio to give inside information on Wildcat recruiting. Young explains which players to look out for, how recruiting changes as teams become bigger names, freshman on the football team and a lot more.

K-Nation also talks about area players drafted or signed to MLB teams, Wildcats on the Chiefs and a special segment on the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It’s a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports. Click here for more K-Nation content.