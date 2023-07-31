NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – This week’s edition of K-Nation features a well known voice, a well known center and a brand new facility.

The K-Nation crew found big names and big stories in this summer episode.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni made his way to the K-Nation studio to talk Jayhawk football and basketball. Hanni shares why fans should be “bullish” about KU football’s win total, and the experience he expects the basketball team to get in Puerto Rico.

K-State all-American center Ayoka Lee is making a return to the women’s basketball team in 2023-24. After a year on the sidelines recovering from knee surgery, Lee will join a superstar cast of returning players. She speaks with K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber about the recovery process and getting back to game shape.

Kansas soccer sisters Gabbie and Sophie Dawe will be playing their first-ever season together for the Jayhawks in 2023-24. That’s not where that story ends, though, as the two share a connection deep in KU’s roots.

K-State volleyball just unveiled its brand-new training facility and game arena. Members of the Wildcats give an exclusive tour of the new building, featuring its game surface, recovery pools, locker rooms and more.

K-Nation also give a preview of KU men’s basketball’s trip to Puerto Rico, the state of the new Big 12 and a highlight of the K-Nation athletes up for conference athlete-of-the-year honors.

