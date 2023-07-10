NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- Sunday’s edition of K-Nation was filled with football, basketball, softball and more.

K-Nation started with breaking down where KU and K-State landed in the preseason Big 12 media polls. Both the Jayhawks and Wildcats had four preseason all-conference members, along with special awards.

KU softball pitcher Kasey Hamilton met with K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber to talk about her offseason. Hamilton goes over summer training, the direction of Jayhawk softball and what it means to give back at softball camps.

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is just around the corner, and K-State’s Purple and Black is no joke. K-Nation hears from former Wildcats on what to expect from the team in Wichita vying for the one-million-dollar prize.

Kansas football hasn’t been shy on the recruiting trail in the last week. K-Nation features a four-star commit to the Jayhawks, along with a group of three recruits from the same high school that will all call Lawrence home.

Co-host of the 3MAW podcast, Cole Manbeck, visited the K-Nation studio to talk K-State football and basketball. Manbeck goes over the return of Daniel Green, replacing the secondary, basketball roster spots and a lot more.

The show covered NBA Summer League, MLB Draft previews, new jerseys and more.

K-Nation is a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports.