NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – The K-Nation team continues to count down the days to kickoff for the 2023 football season.

This week’s episode features big guests for inside information for both the Jayhawks and Wildcats’ seasons.

David Lawrence has been a mainstay with Kansas football for half a century. The former KU offensive lineman sits to the side of Brain Hanni as the color commentator for Jayhawk football games. K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber catches up with Lawrence to hear what to expect from Kansas this fall.

A lot of K-State’s personnel returns from its championship season, but Chris Klieman had to find a new wide receiver coach. Matthew Middleton, a Kansas City native, will coach the pass-catchers in 2023. K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley got a one-on-one interview with Middleton to talk about his new role in Manhattan.

KU soccer is looking to make a comeback after a season that saw many injuries. K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber takes us through the Jayhawks’ ‘We Before Me’ mentality as the team wants to return to the Big 12 tournament.

K-State Athletics had quite the weekend – hosting an athletics gear sale, volleyball arena tour and football autograph session.

K-Nation also goes through football camps, preseason watchlists, a huge KU men’s basketball commit and overseas trips.

