NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – The state of Kansas has a couple of highly bought-in football programs.

The biggest news of the week: KU athletics announces $300 million worth of upgrades. Biggest bulk of that will go towards a new-look David Booth Memorial Stadium – with plans of the new home to be finished by 2025.

Kansas athletic director Travis Goff is the mastermind behind it all. K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley caught up with Goff in an exclusive one-on-one interview to break it all down. Goff talks about the impact on the football program, Lawrence, the entire state of Kansas and more.

Pierson McAtee has been involved with K-State his whole life; raised in Manhattan, McAtee walked-on to the Wildcats’ basketball team, and now serves as a partner with WildcatNIL. McAtee made it to the K-Nation studio to talk about the landscape of name, image and likeness and how WildcatNIL is leading the charge.

The show also featured men’s basketball from both schools in the last week. K-State returns to Manhattan from overseas with two wins, one loss and a new transfer. KU has scheduled an open exhibition with Illinois, with proceeds going towards Maui fire relief.

K-Nation also breaks down storylines out of KU and K-State football practices with the season approaching.

K-Nation is a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports.