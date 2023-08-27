NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Time to celebrate! This week’s K-Nation is the anniversary of the show’s launch. One year down, who knows what the future holds?

The show started with the final press conferences for both football teams before the regular season begins. Kansas opens the season at home Friday. K-State does at home Saturday.

To preview the season, K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley sat down with K-State head football coach Chris Klieman for an exclusive one-on-one interview. The two discuss quarterback Will Howard’s journey, Collin Klein staying in Manhattan and more.

Nathan Swaffar with 247Sports joined K-Nation in-studio to discuss Kansas football’s upcoming season. He talks Friday games, fulfilling promises, improvements on defense and more.

K-State baseball had a group of players that could have left, whether in the transfer portal or the big leagues, but a lot of key players stuck around. K-Nation spoke with a couple players and coach Pete Hughes on that decision.

Kansas football is getting ready for game action, but they’ve already broken records this year. Strength and conditioning coach Matt Gildersleeve tells us how the Jayhawks having been serving in the community this summer.

K-Nation also hears from Jerome Tang, KU and K-State players on the Kansas City Chiefs, scores from other sports and more.

