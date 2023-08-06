NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Get ready for football season with one of the most jam-packed K-Nation episodes to date.

The weekly KU/K-State sports special sat down with big guests as fall sports teams have returned to campus.

Kansas football had one of the most explosive offenses in all of college football last season, straight from the play calling of offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley sat down with Kotelnicki for an exclusive one-on-one interview to talk his relationship with Lance Leipold, how the offense will keep finding ways to be explosive in 2023 and a lot more.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson is entering his 22nd season in Manhattan calling K-State football and men’s basketball on the radio. Thompson joined the K-Nation studio to give insider information on how the Wildcats will look to repeat as Big 12 Champions on the football field.

Both football teams have reported for duty. K-Nation hears from KU head coach Lance Leipold and defensive coordinator Brian Borland on the state of the defense. K-State hasn’t held a fall football press conference yet, but this episode did include an inside look at practice.

The show also features updates from K-State volleyball and soccer ahead of the fall season.

KU promoted two assistant coaches that worked hard behind the scenes. The K-Nation team talked to those two Jayhawks about the reward of their efforts.

The show also dives into both teams’ summer basketball trips.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It’s a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports. Click here for more K-Nation content.