NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Both K-State and KU football have started the season 2-0 for the second-straight year.

The Wildcats and Jayhawks showed out on the football field in week two, and K-Nation has the highlights and sounds to break it all down.

A surprise for the Wildcats to the start the season has been senior wide receiver Jadon Jackson, who has caught the first touchdown of the game in each of K-State’s first two matchups. K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber sits down with Jackson in an exclusive interview to talk about his jump up the roster sheet and his love for K-State.

Rock Chalk Sports Talk radio host Derek Johnson made his way to the K-Nation studio for the second time to talk about what he saw out of KU in week two. Johnson has high expectations for Kansas after the first two outings, and sees quarterback Jalon Daniels as a national-caliber threat.

Fall is for more than football. K-Nation has highlights and scores from the latest on both teams’ volleyball and soccer programs.

K-Nation also talks about former players on NFL rosters, an incredible start to former K-State pitcher Jordan Wick’s MLB career and NASCAR vehicles sporting the purple and crimson and blue.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It's a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports.