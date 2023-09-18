NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Not every week can be perfect. K-State football takes its first loss of the season. Kansas football moves to 3-0, but it wasn’t pretty.

K-Nation starts with a breakdown of week three of college football. Hear from head coach Lance Leipold on sneaking away with a victory and head coach Chris Klieman on why K-State’s loss to Missouri stings.

KU soccer coach Mark Francis is in his 25th year leading the program. K-Nation anchor Glenn Kinley sat down with Francis to talk about what has stayed the same, and what has changed, in his 500 games in Lawrence.

KMAN radio host and public address announcer for K-State football Mitch Fortner made the trip to the K-Nation studio to talk about the Wildcats’ performance at Missouri. Fortner says K-State may have underestimated the Tigers, but should be fine moving forward.

The KU rowing team is a special program, as it’s full of athletes who have never tried it before. K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber got on the boat with the team to find out how the Jayhawks turn their raw athletes into rowers.

K-Nation was all over the place in this episode – the team also covered basketball, volleyball and soccer.

K-Nation is a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports.