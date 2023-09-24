NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Kansas and K-State football had quite the bounce-back performances week four. Both teams picked up impressive wins in the first week of Big 12 play.

K-Nation begins with a breakdown of week four of college football. Hear from head coaches and players from both teams as they head into the week with a smile on their faces.

Jerome Tang was nothing short of successful in his first season with K-State men’s basketball. K-Nation’s Glenn Kinley sat down with Tang in an exclusive, one-on-one interview. The two discussed his interactions on campus, how he recruits and replacing all-Americans.

Lawrence Journal-World sports editor Henry Greenstein joined the K-Nation studio to break down KU’s win against BYU from his vantage point. Greenstein was impressed by both sides of the football, and he says an outside viewer wouldn’t have known the Jayhawks’ recent past if they watched Saturday’s game.

National equipment manager appreciation week just ended. K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber got with K-State’s equipment staff to get an inside look at what goes into practice, game day and dressing college football players on a weekly basis.

Kansas volleyball fifth-year seniors Mykayla Myers and Reagan Cooper have been best friends for years, but transferred to the Jayhawks together for one final season. K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt shares the long journey the two took to end up in Lawrence together.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It's a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports.