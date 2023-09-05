NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Officially official. Football. Is. Back.

K-Nation is back to weekly breakdowns of KU and K-State football games. Hear from coaches and players from dominant performances in week one of action from Lawrence and Manhattan.

Breaking down the Wildcats, K-State color commentator Stan Weber made the trip to the K-Nation studio to talk about what he saw in the field in game one. Entering his 27th year calling the team, Weber has high expectations for what this group can do.

Safety Marvin Grant will play a key role alongside Kenny Logan Jr. for the Jayhawk defense this fall. He sat down with K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber to talk about his performance against Missouri State and his familiarity with the Jayhawks’ upcoming opponent.

With football season, comes volleyball season. K-Nation previews the outlook for the Jayhawks’ season and showcases the ribbon-cutting ceremony for K-State’s new facility.

KU introduced an all-women Hall of Fame class this week, celebrating 50 years of Title IX. K-Nation spoke with a couple of honorees about the inductions.

The show also talks about weekly betting lines, top plays and takeaways from the football games.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It’s a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports. Click here for more K-Nation content.