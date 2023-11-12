MANHATTAN (KSNT) – It’s never over until it’s over.

Despite a couple bumps in the road for K-State football, the Wildcats still have a shot at making it to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington.

On3 Sports’ Drew Galloway covers the behind-the-scenes for K-State football. He joined K-Nation in-studio to break down what needs to happen for the Wildcats to get in.

“The easiest way that I think you could possibly say it, is if K-State, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma all win out,” Galloway said. “Then, K-State ends up going.”

Galloway says it’s because if there’s a three-way tie without head-to-head matchups, it goes to the record against the two highest-placed teams in the Big 12.

For further context:

If K-State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State all win their final two games there will be a three-way tie for second place in the Big 12

The three-way tie-breaker would come down to record against the next highest placed common opponent in the conference. If Iowa State and KU are the next in line, K-State would be the only one of the three second place teams which beat both ISU and KU.

For more Big 12 tiebreaker explanation, click here

Galloway also discussed K-State men’s basketball’s recruiting wins with David Castillo, and what it means for K-State to even be a finalist five-star center Patrick Ngongba, who wound up committing to Duke.

The full interview with Galloway can be watched above.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It’s a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports. Click here for more K-Nation content.