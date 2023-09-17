TOPEKA (KSNT) – College football didn’t look pretty for K-State and Kansas in week three. The Wildcats lost to Missouri on a 61-yard game-winning field goal, while the Jayhawks just sneaked by Nevada on the road.

The loss booted K-State out of the Top 25. Previously at No. 15 in the country, the Wildcats land outside the rankings at an unofficial No. 28 spot.

The close game for Kansas kept it square in its positioning, lurking around the edges of the rankings at an unofficial No. 31 spot. Last week, the Jayhawk were unofficially in the No. 29 spot.

Texas is the top-ranked Big 12 team at No. 3, followed by Oklahoma at No. 16. Future Big 12 foe Utah is in at No. 11, Colorado at No. 19, TCU at an unofficial No. 29 and BYU at an unofficial No. 35.