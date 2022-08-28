MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – August 21 marked game two for K-State Soccer’s fall season – a 1-1 draw against Northern Colorado – but for goal keeper Rachel Harris, it marked the first time in nearly three years that she stepped back onto the pitch.

“For the first time I was like…proud of myself,” Harris said. “All I wanted was a chance. I had to work for it. Nothing is given. Everything is earned.”

In the middle of K-State’s 2019 season, Harris’s knee started bothering her. Harris thought that the time taken off due to COVID-19 would help.

It didn’t.

“It was a lot of emotion,” Harris said.

In August of 2020, Harris struggled to get through practice without shedding tears. In September, she had her first knee surgery. In November, her second.

Harris wanted to be ready to go for the 2021 season, but after some pain kicking a ball in the preseason, Harris got a third surgery – on her knee and ankle – nearly two years since the last time she had played a competitive match.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be back out here,” Harris said. “That’s all I wanted. Resilience is something I love in people.”

Now, Harris will battle for the starting spot in the goal. More importantly, though, she is back.

“I walked out here before the game, and I was like, ‘It’s happening.’ It was all worth it,” Harris said.