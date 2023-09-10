TOPEKA (KSNT) – Entering the third week of college football, both K-State and KU boast 2-0 records with one more non-conference game on the schedule.

The latest AP Poll was released Sunday, and both schools are exactly where they were the week prior.

The Wildcats stay at No. 15 in the country after a 42-13 home win over Troy. The Jayhawks are still outside the Top 25 at an unofficial No. 29 spot, with the fourth-most votes not in the rankings. Kansas beat Illinois at home on Friday.

Texas saw the biggest jump in the rankings, up seven spots to No. 4 in the country after an upset win over No. 3 Alabama. Oklahoma joins Texas and K-State as Big 12 schools on the list at No. 19.

Future Big 12 foe Colorado continues to climb in the rankings, up to No. 18 this week. Another future Big 12 team, Utah, sits at No. 12 in the rankings. TCU, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State received votes.