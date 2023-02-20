MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Brian Smoller joined the K-Nation team for an in-studio interview on Sunday night.

Smoller is the Senior Director of Broadcasting/Video Services for K-State Athletics. He also handles play-by-play calls for the ESPN+ broadcasts of K-State baseball and women’s basketball.

Smoller talked about those two sports, specifically, on K-Nation.

When it comes to K-State women’s basketball, they’ve accomplished quite a bit this season- even without All-American Ayoka Lee.

“Gabby Gregory has been a tremendous addition to that team,” Smoller said. “They’ve been impressive… at home especially. They’ve got three of the best wins in the Big 12.”

The Wildcats boast impressive wins over Iowa, Iowa State and Baylor.

As for K-State baseball, Smoller is impressed with its start at the plate. He expects Nick Goodwin and Kaelen Culpepper to ‘anchor’ the team. He says the pitching results could be the X-factor.

“The mound will be the question mark to see, how will they develop in pitching?” Smoller said. “New pitching coach this year for K-State, some really good talented arms but unproven. We’ll see how they fair.”

