MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State closer Tyson Neighbors is making his case to be considered among the nation’s best.

In late April, Neighbors was named the the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List.

Neighbors teammates and coaches have great confidence in him.

“When he comes in the game I think our guys feel like the game’s over,” K-State pitching coach Rudy Darrow said.

He’s the ‘Cats go to guy.

“If we get that lead and he’s rested he’s getting the ball,” K-State head baseball coach Pete Hughes said. “That just infuses a ton of self-confidence in our program and in our dugout.”

The team has good reason to be confident in the sophomore from Royse City, Texas. In 21 appearances this spring Neighbors has a 1.01 ERA, nine saves, four wins and 65 strikeouts in just 35.2 innings pitched.

“Absolutely has to be in the conversation for being one of the most dominant guys in college baseball right now,” Hughes said.

Neighbors is not just a hard-thrower. He also brings the energy. The right-hander is known to get fired up after notching the last out of a game.

“I love the game so much and just a bunch of emotions come out,” Neighbors said. “After the games if we get that win it’s pretty exciting to me and the team as a whole.”

He brings more than fastball and a celebration.

“[His] fastball is 99 [miles per hour] but I think it’s his second best pitch,” Hughes said. “His breaking ball, the spin rates are high above average spin rates.”

He’s also great for building culture within K-State’s program.

“He’s a really good human being, man,” Darrow said. “I love that kid. He’s put in so much work, he’s done everything that you could ask him to do. Everything he’s done he’s got for himself and he’s worked at it.”

K-State baseball is tied for second in the Big 12 at 11-7 in the conference. The Wildcats are 31-18 overall.