MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – It’s another season of Aliyah Carter kills for Kansas State volleyball, but this year, the assists won’t come from Teana Adams-Kaonohi.

“I plan to keep playing my game and thinking about the team, most importantly,” Carter, an outside hitter, said. “Just going with whatever happens this season.”

Adams-Kaonohi moved back to Hawaii. She had more than 21-times the amount of assists as the second-assists leader.

“We have two wonderful setters in the gym right now,” head coach Suzie Fritz said. “Ava Legrand was pretty highly touted, and she came early. Came to us last January. Loren Hinkle has just been an amazing teammate. She has made a position change for us. To do that role for us in practice everyday, I can’t believe how fast she’s learning. They’ve been wonderful. They’re fast learners. They’re high achievers.”

Hinkle transitioned from libero to setter during the offseason.

“They took on the role with ease,” Carter said. “They didn’t say ‘No, we can’t do it.’ They just wanted to do it, wanted to help the team.”

Libero Mackenzie Morris is in her junior year. She had 423 digs in 2021, ranking 5th in the Big 12 in digs per set.

“I definitely want to stay a consistent energy force for this team, and always bring the effort and defense into every game so we can see us win,” Morris said.

The Wildcats went 15-13 overall this past season, 6-10 in Big 12 play. They want to make a deeper NCAA tournament run, instead of a first-round exit. However, they can’t work on that this early in the season.

“You have almost the same number of matches in the preseason that you play during the conference year, so it’s a whole season,” Fritz said. “We can’t afford to look that far ahead right now.”

The players already have an idea of how they can improve, though.

“I think staying consistent throughout the whole season and kind of bringing the same energy to every game will help prepare us more for those moments where we are in the tournament and face a really serious game,” Morris said. “We can just let loose and trust our practice and training.”

