MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – When K-State was left with an unfamiliar men’s basketball team, the university needed to change that quickly if it wanted fans at games.

“Everyone’s story is important to tell, and it’s really cool that we have the opportunity and the platform to tell these guys’ stories,” Emily McMillan, K-State’s director of creative and social, said.

Social media, K-State’s creative team says, is the quickest way to build a brand that anyone in the world can see.

“We couldn’t stress enough: getting the fans to know the new coaching staff, getting the fans to know the new players just because it was a brand new team,” K-State content producer Cameron Bradley said. “Nobody really knew who anybody was, so it was our job to make sure that by the time they took the court in November, everybody kind of knew who those players were.”

If you do it right, people near and far become familiar with that brand.

“Everybody here in Kansas and everyone at K-State knows our story kind of, like they’re just the blue-collar people and they’re passionate about K-State, but no one from the outside world knows what it is,” Cody Isern, K-State’s senior director of creative services, said. “So, that’s kind of our job; to help tell the story.”

All of the photos, videos and graphics on K-State’s social media accounts not only help fans feel like they’re a part of the team, but it does the same for recruits. Plus, it boosts the university’s national brand and that leads to ticket sales. In just one week at the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, K-State’s social media generated a $65 million dollar media value, according to Endeavor. That includes 2.2 billion impressions for the men’s basketball team.

“Maybe it’s a kid in New York City that’s never heard of Kansas State, so then it’s generating, ‘Hey, I might want to come to Kansas State. I might want to buy a Markquis jersey or I might just want a shirt for Christmas,” Isern said.

The impact social media has on a university isn’t just immediate.

“K-State’s a family and we’re purple through and through, and all these are things that you’d display on social media,” McMillan said. “That’s important for our fans to see, but also showing what it means to be a student-athlete at K-State.”