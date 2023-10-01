TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tough loss at Texas and a bye week kept both Kansas universities out of the latest AP Poll.

Kansas slid into the rankings for the first time in the 2023 season last week at No. 24. A 40-14 road loss to No. 3 Texas moved the Jayhawks to an unofficial No. 35 ranking.

K-State got the early bye week this year. Without a game, the Wildcats moved down one spot from the week prior, from an unofficial No. 26 ranking to an unofficial No. 27 ranking this week.

Texas remains the highest-ranking Big 12 team at No. 3, followed by Oklahoma at No. 12.

Future Big 12 team Utah fell to No. 18, West Virginia at an unofficial No. 34 and Colorado at an unofficial No. 37.