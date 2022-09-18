LAWRENCE (K-NATION) – Kansas football has started 3-0 for the first time since 2009. K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt took to the streets of Lawrence ahead of the Jayhawks’ win over Houston to get students’ thoughts on the team.

Kansas plays host to Duke on Saturday, September 24 at 11 a.m. with a chance to start the season with four-straight wins.

K-Nation is the new weekly sports show on 27 News. It’s filled with coverage of K-State and KU athletics. 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks.

K-Nation will air every Sunday night on 27 News after the 10 p.m. newscast.