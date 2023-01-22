TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shreyas Laddha, KU beat writer for the Kansas City Star, joined the 27 Sports team in studio for Sunday night’s episode of K-Nation.

Laddha talks about KU men’s basketball’s two consecutive losses, Jalen Wilson’s back-to-back 30+ point games and the Jayhawks’ chances to repeat as national champions.

“I’ve been really impressed with their ability to the number two team in the nation with five guys leaving last year,” Laddha said. “They have a lot of young guys who have stepped up, like KJ Adams.”

The Jayhawks do have some spots to clean up though, as the last two games have made clear. Laddha says it’s not time to panic.

“The losses are going to happen,” Laddha said. “It’s conference play. It’s normal to lose games like this.”

He says with the number of close wins KU had early in Big 12 play, it was bound to haunt them at some point. He also points out KU’s energy, specifically early in games, is a large factor that weighs into their success.

Laddha also adds that second reliable big man is a hole the Jayhawks might need to fill to make another deep post-season run.

