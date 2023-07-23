LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kenny Logan Jr.’s goal for the 2023 season became clear at Big 12 Media Days in AT&T Stadium.

“Just exciting to be back in this atmosphere,” Logan Jr. said. “It gives you the chills because you know this is where the Big 12 championship is played at.”

Logan Jr. spent time with 27 Sports director Glenn Kinley to explain the defense’s goals, his goals and settle a Big 12 debate. Logan Jr., a safety, is happy the offense is getting so much recognition. However, a lot of the defense’s offseason preparations should put them on the same level.

“In the offseason, Coach [Leipold] brought in some great guys to help us come along and help us go in the right direction, but I feel like we like standing in the dark,” Logan Jr. said. “We’re glad the offense’s got the attention right now. That’s how it should be, but we’re going to make sure we go out in the season and try to complement them in the best way we can.”

Despite KU’s big turnaround in 2022, the team is projected to finish ninth in the Big 12.

“Even though you’re not really going to talk about the outcome goals and what people project for you, any program’s going to feel kind of disrespected,” he said.

Logan Jr. is aware of his quarterback’s claim to have the most swagger in the Big 12, but that statement might take a whole season to settle.

“I play in the Big 12,” Logan Jr. said.

