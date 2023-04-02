LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks got a win on the field, and a win that goes beyond the field.

KU baseball blended gameday with World Autism Awareness Day. The Jayhawks rocked jerseys and hats supporting autism awareness during Sunday’s game against Baylor.

The puzzle piece that is commonly used to symbolize autism fills the “Kansas” across the jersey. The puzzle piece logo is also on the hats and on right sleeve. Ribbons decorate the back of the hats and jerseys.

One of head coach Dan Fitzgerald’s sons has autism. His family had to learn a lot when his son was diagnosed, he said.

“Autism affects everyone differently,” Fitzgerald said. “There are some really tough things for some people, and then, there are unbelievable blessings and some real gifts that people have. There are hard parts, but there are also amazing parts to it. It’s very personal and something I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of.”

Fitzgerald loves the unique uniforms and blending his work life with his personal life.

“I’m a baseball coach by profession and by trade, but I’m also a dad and husband, and I just happen to be a dad to a special-needs kid,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m super proud of him. For those of us who are blessed enough and privileged enough to be able to stand in the gap for people that might otherwise not be able to stand in that gap, I think it’s important that we do it.”

He says he hopes this can become a tradition.

“This is just year one of something we’ll do for a long time,” Fitzgerald said.

KU beat Baylor 5-4 to complete the sweep.