LAWRENCE (KSNT)- One KU football defensive analyst often stops to put football in perspective.

Oscar Rodriguez, who joined Leipold’s staff in February of 2022, is a two-time cancer survivor.

“The second time it should’ve been fatal,” he said. “About a 7-15% chance of living coming off of that, when you relapse. So nothing short of a miracle.”

There’s nothing as simple as a playbook for fighting cancer.

“God spared me and blessed me with another opportunity at life,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is using his scary experience to help others navigate and battle cancer. He started Coaches Against Cancer ten years ago after his first diagnosis. The foundation provides financial and emotional support, and more.

“It might be as simple as sending a text ‘Hey, how’s your day going today?’ And it goes a long way,” he said. “Trying to provide some of that emotional support that people need during these times.”

They raise money through silent auctions, golf tournaments, football camps and more. He’s using his platform, from coaching in the Big 12, to grow his reach and impact more people.

“You tend to be more visible at this level,” he said. “Your network changes with a lot of people you can reach that can help.”

Those helpers include other coaches at KU.

“We’ve had a lot of guys on staff that have donated directly,” he said. “Coach Leipold himself has given us obviously helmets and stuff for the silent action.”

Through his foundation and his personal life, Rodriguez is helping friends, family and even strangers.

“The football piece is just one part of who we are,” he said. “When I leave this earth I hope my legacy has to do more with the Coaches Against Cancer foundation than it ever was the type of coach I was.”

To learn more about his foundation, or to donate, click here.

