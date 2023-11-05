LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks start their winter break after a fall with multiple titles.

Will King and Cecil Belisle each got an individual title in back-to-back tournaments to start the year. They ended the fall on high notes, as well. King had a career-low 65 on the first day of the Ka’anapali Classic in Maui, and Belisle led the team in scoring there.

“No matter where my game’s at, I know I will still be able to compete and go out there and have a solid showing,” King said. “I feel like, more than anything, it just comes down to gaining the confidence from those experiences.”

The experience and new knowledge sets them up nicely for the spring.

“I really focus on how I was thinking and feeling when I was playing during those rounds,” Belisle said. “Was I peaceful? Was I happy? Was I having fun? Was I super attached to the outcome or was I totally unattached from the outcome?”

KU doesn’t have a tournament again until February. Until then, everyone’s working on different things. Some golfers are taking a break. Others are right back into training.

