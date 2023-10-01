LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Softball season doesn’t wait for the spring at KU.

The Jayhawks have won all four of their fall ball exhibition games. The games don’t count toward the record or stats, but the progress made counts.

“The fall is really important,” head coach Jennifer McFalls said. “It’s about building team chemistry. It’s getting the opportunity to get different looks, putting players in different positions, kind of seeing different combinations defensively.”

After being stuck in the weight room and playing against your teammates, players like having competition in town.

“Our team is really competitive when it comes to practice and scrimmaging, so when we can carry that over to playing other people, it’s amazing what we can do,” utility Olivia Bruno said.

Fall ball also helps freshman get into an in-season routine early. The Jayhawks have four on the squad for the 2023-24 season.

“It’s a big jump,” McFalls said. “Even the fall games are important for them to gain confidence, start to trust themselves and know what it’s like to contribute as a Jayhawk.”

KU has four more fall exhibition games, all of which are open to the public.

K-Nation airs every Sunday after 27 News at 10 on KSNT. For Sunday’s full episode click here.