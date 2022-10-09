LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks lost some of their best swimmers after the 2021-22 season, but they’re still winning.

“This is the NFL of the sport,” head coach Clark Campbell said.

KU swim & dive is building on its season-opening win at the Sunflower Showdown.

“I love starting the season off with that meet because it’s a good confidence booster for everyone,” 50-freestyle winner Autumn Looney said.

This early in the season, the team is focused on getting faster.

“We have chunks of the year that we really focus on competition, and then other chunks that we really focus on training,” Campbell said. “Right now, we’re in the fall chunk, so we will have our fall midseason championship at Hummer. That’ll be kind of our midseason exam. Then we just hunker back down and work hard through the holidays.”

Campbell’s also getting the freshmen up to speed.

“They’re so awesome,” Looney said. “They come to practice. They’re super hardworking. Being a senior, I’m kind of leading the freshmen because I was a freshman at one point.”

A lot of the women came to KU already knowing some of their new Jayhawk teammates.

“Swimming’s a very tight-knit sport, just like any club-level sport,” Campbell said. “They know each other from when they were 8-years-old until now. Now, they’re competing in the same program in college, even though they might’ve been rivals somewhere else.”

For others, this is a new experience. Diver Lize Van Leeuwen is getting used to the college student-athlete life as a freshman. She’s also just getting used to the United States, coming from the Netherlands.

“I just got here in August, so I’m just really excited to see how this works in the United States with combining athletics and academics,” Van Leeuwen said. “It’s much more adjusted to each other here.”

The Jayhawks set three program records in the 2021-22 season, and finished second overall at the Big 12 championships.

“We’ve had consistent success over the years,” Campbell said. “With the new Big 12 happening, hopefully in a couple of years, we have a good shot of winning that. We want to keep the program going.”

KU’s next meet is Oct. 21-22 when it hosts Lindenwood and South Dakota.

K-Nation is a weekly sports show filled with K-State and KU athletics. The 27 sports team is showing viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks. It airs every Sunday night on 27 News after the 10 p.m. newscast.