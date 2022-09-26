LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas head track and field/cross country coach Stanley Redwine sat down for an exclusive interview with 27 News on Sunday for K-Nation.

Redwine took the time to talk with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley about all sorts of different topics. He discussed his experience coaching Team USA at the World Championships track meet over the summer, the state of KU cross country and finding a way to balance an extensive list of duties.

KU cross country is two meets into its 2022 season. The Jayhawks will next hit the course on Friday, Sept. 30 in Columbia, Mo. for the Gans Creek Classic.

