LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU opposite hitter Anezka Szabo is playing for Genève Volley in Switzerland.

Szabo will remain an opposite hitter with her new team. She just got to Switzerland, but Genève’s season has already begun.

Szabo is from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and went to the University of Nebraska before coming to KU. She quickly became a fan favorite. Her first year, in the 2020-21 season, she played in all 22 matches with 17 starts.

In 2021, when the Jayhawks made a Sweet 16 run, she finished with 140 kills and 100 blocks.

In 2022, she had 19 kills in one match against OU. Szabo finished the season with 203 kills.