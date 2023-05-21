LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU women’s golf coaches Lindsay Kuhle and Stephen Bidne are helping women improve their golf skills and more.

Kuhle and Bidne are hosting adults-only women’s golf clinics. The clinics go over the four areas of golf: putting, chipping, full swing and bunker shots.

“We really wanted to target beginners and intermediate players,” head coach Kuhle said. “Players that want to learn more about the game of golf and get some good instruction.”

A lot of universities host youth clinics, but Kuhle wanted to give women more than solid advice about their golf game. The clinics help women in the area meet other female golfers.

“Really, it’s about the social part of it; getting to know other women golfers in the area, and hopefully taking something home that they can practice this summer. “

The golfers get to use the entirety of the Jayhawk golf facility. There’s one clinic left on Friday, May 26. Women interested in the clinic can email bidne@ku.edu to sign up.