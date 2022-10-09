LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU head women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider sat down with 27 sports anchor Lainey Gerber to discuss the team’s progress through the offseason.

Schneider is preparing the Jayhawks for a tough nonconference schedule, with preseason All-Big 12 player Holly Kersgeiter and three other returning starters leading the way.

“The team’s really excited about the upcoming challenges,” he said. “…The Big 12 is going to be a monster, once again. We’re just trying to prepare ourselves to be a contender when league play rolls around.”

