LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Dan Fitzgerald and staff added 13 players to KU baseball’s roster in their first recruiting class.

The class includes 13 players: eight junior college players and five high school recruits. The 18-player transfer class made recruiting in the fall unique.

“I think part of the key in college baseball right now is being old,” Fitzgerald said. “When you go into the portal and get a guy like Cole Elvis, our catcher, he’s gone next year. He’ll be done with his eligibility. So, we needed to stay old. We were able to do that with some of our JuCo guys.”

The group of junior college players includes a left-handed pitcher, four right-handed pitchers, a catcher, shortstop and outfielder. All five pitchers were regular starters the past season.

Three of the high school recruits committed to Ritch Price: Ty Wisdom, Colton Wemhoff and Cooper Moore. Price sold these players on KU, so it didn’t take much for Fitzgerald to convince them to stay.

“Get in front of them, and just recommit ‘Hey, here’s where we’re going, and here’s where we see you in the process,'” Fitzgerald said. “But, those guys were Jayhawks from day one. Their families were awesome. The kids were awesome. They were excited, but I think a lot of that has to do with Skip.”

JUNIOR COLLEGE RECRUITS:

Devin Bennett RHP // McLennan Community College Cayden Collins RHP // Scottsdale Community College Cooper Combs OF // Johnson County Community College Chase Diggins SS // Odessa College Ben Hartl C // Heartland Community College Evan Shaw LHP // Cochise College Patrick Steitz RHP // Central Arizona College Izack Tiger RHP // Butler Community College

HIGH SCHOOL RECRUITS: