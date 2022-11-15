LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Taiyanna Jackson is emerging as one of women’s college basketball’s best centers.

“It is like having a security blanket,” guard Holly Kersgieter said. “Having that rim protector, it’s not like we weren’t confident in her, but sometime’s we’d forget she’s back there because no one wants to go back there.”

Jackson’s a preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention, and she started the season with a 16-point double-double.

“I have to give a lot of credit to both Twin and Coach Nooner,” head coach Brandon Schneider said. “She stayed around all summer and they spent a lot of hours in the practice gym really working on her offensive skill set, adding things to her game. I think we saw some real evidence of that even in game one.”

She’s one of few rostered centers in women’s college basketball.

“I was so tall, and they said the talent was natural, but I wouldn’t say it was because I was terrible,” Jackson said. “I could be close and airball a free throw. I kept with it. I played AAU.”

Jackson transferred to KU before the past season from Trinity Valley Community College. Her 95 blocks in 2021-22 helped the Jayhawks surge into the NCAA tournament.

“JuCo and Power 5 is different,” Jackson said. “Completely different. The practices, the campus, the classes, everything is just completely different.”

Her skills aren’t the only thing she brought to KU. Schneider’s known Jackson since she was in high school, and almost knew her exclusively by her nickname “Twin.”

“To call her ‘Taiyanna’ is a little bit like when your mother uses your middle name,” Schneider said.

Jackson has a twin sister, who plays basketball at IUP Northwest.

“That happened at JuCo, too,” Jackson said. “People just act like they can’t say my name. I’d rather them say something as easy as ‘Twin’ than messing up my name. It really don’t bother me though.”

She’s still the same girl as when she got the nickname, but she’s a much better basketball player now.

“I’m already a defensive threat or whatever, so just building my offense and being more confident when I get the ball in the post, and looking to score more,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s also leading the underclassmen, even though she just started her second year in the program.

“She has a lot of experience and she’s older, so she reflects on a lot of the younger people,” Kersgieter said. “They definitely look up to her.”