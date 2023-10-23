LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU’s Kevin McCullar Jr. was a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist in both 2021-22 and 2022-23.

He went through the NBA drafted process over the 2023 offseason but ultimately decided to come back to KU for one more year. 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley talked with McCullar at Big 12 Media Day for an interview that aired on K-Nation.

“I’m really just excited to get out there with these guys, we’ve been working all summer. Us and the coaching staff are ready to get going,” McCullar said.

McCullar, known for his defense, plans to find a way to contribute across the board.

“Really just being confident out there, being as versatile as I can,” he said. “I just want to be a player known that makes winning plays.”

A former Texas Tech Red Raider, he’s feeling more comfortable entering year two with KU.

“Kansas is definitely home now,” he said. “Having a year underneath my belt has really helped me even more really realize that it’s really home. I just feel super confident and I’m just super excited.”

