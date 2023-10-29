KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – KU women’s basketball returns a solid core from the 2023 WNIT championship team.

Zakiyah Franklin is a key part of that core. Franklin led KU in scoring, averaging 15.7 points per game. She’s ready to average even more in the 2023-24 season, though.

“Just kind of sitting down with Coach Brandon and getting his feedback,” Franklin said. “Trying to see what more I can add to my game, or where does he see something that I could add? Working on everything because there’s always room for improvement.”

Franklin is a quiet person, but as a fifth-year senior, head coach Brandon Schneider says she’s a vocal leader on the team now.

“It wasn’t easy at all,” Franklin said. “I feel like I lead by example. I’d rather do that all day than have to talk to somebody, but, honestly, it’s just us getting out of our comfort zone. We’re in our fifth season, so it’s not like we’re just strolling through it.”

The team’s roster may look the same, but it’s a new team in a new season with even better chemistry, according to Franklin.

“You’ll be able to tell on the court because off the court, it’s just so natural,” she said. “I think that we kind of just gel easily on the court and we’re a very talented team with a lot of different pieces. I think everyone plays their role pretty well already.”

