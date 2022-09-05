LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold sat down with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley Sunday morning to discuss the Jayhawks season opening win and what’s next for his team.

Leipold broke down what stood out to him from KU’s 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech.

“I think it does a lot [for our confidence],” Leipold said. “We’ve struggled. This program has struggled, we know that. To have a win, a decisive win, right out of the gate is really important for us.”

“The ‘Hawks played a lot of guys on Friday which is important moving forward,” Leipold said. “The defense struggled to stop the run in 2021 but allowed only one touchdown in the season opener. That touchdown came late in the fourth quarter when KU’s starting core wasn’t on the field anymore.”

“Looking at the things that we had to address: Stopping the run, being aggressive and playing down hill… We were able to do that,” Leipold said.

Kansas plays West Virginia in week two. The Jayhawks and Mountaineers kickoff in Morgantown at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.