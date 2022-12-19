LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) — Quite a few legends have walked through the doors of Allen Fieldhouse, but not all of them have actually stepped foot on the court. Some of the most influential people in sports can be found on the sidelines.

Long-time KU basketball announcer Dave Armstrong called the last game of his career on Nov. 28 at Allen Fieldhouse, when the Jayhawks defeated Texas Southern 87-55. Many sportscasters and commentators are recognized by the sound of their voice, or the use of their own catchphrase. “Wow!” became Armstrong’s famous trademark phrase, and he remembers the first time he said it like it was yesterday.

“It was in 1984, Danny Manning’s freshman year at Kansas,” Armstrong said. “Cedric Hunter was the point guard, and he threw an alley-oop pass up to Manning, who was flying down the baseline. And Manning reached up with one hand – and I swear he was almost up to the top of the glass – and with one hand he slammed it down, and I went “Wow!” And as soon as I said it I got chills, and I went ‘I think I got my catchphrase.'”

During his career, Armstrong spent time working at local television stations around Kansas and calling games for both the NFL and MLB. Armstrong covered it all, but something about basketball – Kansas basketball specifically – drew him in. He spent many memorable years with KU hoops, and though he’s known for his timeless calls, Armstrong’s attitude off the floor is part of what made him so special.

“I was always impressed with his professionalism not only on the air, but off it it,” Brian Hanni, the current voice of the Jayhawks, said. “The way he treated other people, the way he accepted a young guy like me. And I always tried to pattern my work ethic after his, and so yes, we remember him for all the big-time calls and his great depictions and descriptions of the game, but I always remember a really down-to-earth, approachable guy.”

Other radio broadcasters like Hanni have gone from watching Armstrong as kids, to working alongside him. After 38 years of calling KU basketball games across multiple different platforms like ESPN+, he finally decided to hang up the headset.

“So honored to have been a part of that program for so many years, to have been apart of Big 12 basketball for so many years, to be a part of the rich history of the Big 8 Conference,” Armstrong said. “I had my run. I had a great time, and I honestly wanted to pass that torch onto the next generation.”

Hanni said it will be different not to have Armstrong’s energy around for nonconference games at Allen Fieldhouse, but he will forever be remembered as a KU legend.

“His calls live on,” Hanni said. “I mean some of the signature moments have his voice stamped all over it, and we can always go back to those.”