MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Golf is an individual sport, but in college, players have to find ways to work together as a team.

K-State women’s golf is proud of the fact they’re a tight-knit group.

“We’re all on a mission to make K-State women’s golf be successful,” head coach Kristi Knight said.

“We’re kind of by ourselves, obviously,” senior Haley Vargas said. “When we’re playing golf, we’re not with each other.”

The team says playing as a team in college is essential.

“It’s super important to know that you have the support and you have kind of a backbone, so when it doesn’t go your way, you know if you keep trying, they’re trusting you,” freshman Kate Tilma said.

Team golf isn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

“It’s not about being friends,” Knight said. “That’s a nice part of it, but it’s about supporting each other, celebrating each other’s improvements, and being accountable and being able to call each other out.”

As a mental game, golf is known for causing frustration on the course. The Wildcats know that the bad times are just learning opportunities.

“It’s normal to miss shots,” senior Manon Donche-Gay said. “Even the really good players on tour…Of course the TV does not show the bad shots, but they do miss shots.”

While the team’s record hasn’t been much to taught, this team knows its time is coming.

“It’s just a matter of time before we see it on the scoreboard,” Knight said. “We’ve seen glimpses.”