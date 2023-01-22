LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Phillies manager and former KU catcher Rob Thomson sees KU baseball winning titles.

Thomson visited KU for its baseball banquet, and made sure to catch the men’s basketball game against TCU. Thomson has talked to head baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald, multiple times. He believes Fitzgerald will turn around the program.

“I think he’s going to do a fantastic job,” Thomson said. “Obviously, the facilities are here and the money’s here. I just think that Kansas baseball is going to climb and rise to places that we haven’t been before.”

Thomson played at KU from 1983-85. He still holds the program’s record for the best single-season batting average at .443. He was named the Phillies’ interim manager on June 3, 2022, and was promoted to manager in October that year.