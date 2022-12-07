LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU head volleyball coach Ray Bechard is praising his team for its stellar season, while thinking ahead to the group’s future.

Bechard sat down with 27 sports anchor Lainey Gerber the day after the Jayhawks returned from the NCAA tournament.

“We have alumni that set lofty goals and records, and we have current players that come in and try to exceed those in a way that can help their team win,” Bechard said.

While recognizing his team’s accomplishments, he’s also thinking about next year’s roster. For example, Kennedy Farris is a rostered junior, but she might not return if nursing school proves to keep her too busy.

