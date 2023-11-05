LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Former Kansas football defensive lineman Sam Burt has seen it all in Lawrence.

From David Beaty to Les Miles, to now Lance Leipold, Burt was around for plenty of his change during his time wearing the crimson and blue from 2017-2022.

Burt joined K-Nation in-studio to talk about the changes from coach to coach.

“It’s just completely different,” Burt said. “Lance does a great job of having so much more of a culture and being defined. Everyone has a culture, whether it’s good or bad, but what Lance Leipold has brought to Kansas is a winning mindset.”

Apart from a winning culture, Leipold’s staff’s keeping promises is a big reason for the team’s success, according to Burt.

“When that whole staff came in, they did a lot to build trust,” Burt said. “I think that went a long ways for how this team is taking on that culture. You can come in and force people to do things, but they really took the time to get to know us.”

