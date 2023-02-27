MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State center Hayden Gillum gives an exclusive tour of the team’s new practice facility.

The Shamrock Practice Facility, a $32.5 million facility, includes an indoor practice field with a 65-foot roof and a 130-yard field, an outdoor full-sized turf field with video decks, medical treatment room and more.

“I’ve been a K-State fan my whole life, so to see the progression over the years and all the people who put in the work to build this, and to be a part of building this, then getting to reap the benefits of that, not often do you get to reap the benefits of what you build,” Gillum said.

