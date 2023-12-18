MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State’s highest-rated transfer for the 2024 season came from just 130 miles away.

Chuck Ingram transferred to K-State in June, after three years at Wichita State.

“It’s been a smooth transition,” Ingram said. “I kind of had some relationships with the guys before. I knew a few guys that used to go here, so I was familiar with them. Just came right in and got to work. Coach Hughes has a lot of trust in me, so it’s been really good.”

Ingram is a two-time first team All-American Athletic Conference selection. He slashed .362/.437/.579 with 80 hits and 41 RBI his junior season. Even with all of his success at Wichita State, he still wanted more.

“I’ve always admired this program, and obviously, I played them every year I’ve been in college, so I’ve always respected all the players and coaches,” Ingram said. “Honestly, it felt like such a family when I came here on my visit and it just felt like home. I didn’t have anywhere else in mind. I knew when I got in the portal, this is where I wanted to come.”

Ingram enjoys playing in a true college town, where fans rally around the university. Now, he’s working on his game to impress those fans, like pulling the baseball to the other side of the field. He’s helping others while working on his own game, too.

“I think, being an older guy coming in, I was grateful because all of the guys showed me a lot of respect out of the gate,” he said.

