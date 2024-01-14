LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU sports fans active on social media are likely familiar with Braiden Turner.

Turner, co-host of the “Ain’t No Seats” podcast revolving around KU sports, made the trip to the K-Nation studio to talk about recent developments in Lawrence.

Sunday started with a mass scare about rumors revolving around Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold being a possible suitor for the Washington opening. A tweet from Leipold shut down the chatter, much to the joy of Turner and Jayhawk fans everywhere.

“He’s been mentioned in so many jobs,” Turner said. “Super relieving to know that he’ll be here for a while. That tweet kind of took a lot of stress off myself and a lot of KU fans.”

KU’s home win over No. 9 Oklahoma featured the first game freshman Johnny Furphy was in the starting lineup over fellow freshman Elmarko Jackson. Turner was happy with how Furphy played.

“The staff loves him, they hyped him up in the offseason,” Turner said. “[Furphy} doesn’t really play like a freshman. A lot of freshmen come in to KU and it kind of takes them a little bit to adjust…Bill [Self] was fired up from a couple hustle plays from Furphy.”

Turner also talked about Jayhawk fans panicking after a road loss at UCF, insight from former players and more.

The full interview with Turner can be watched above. K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT. Click here for more K-Nation content.