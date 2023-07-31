TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Voice of the Jayhawks made a triumphant return to the K-Nation studios.

Brain Hanni stopped by to talk KU football and basketball before the 2023-24 athletics season gets into full swing.

Hanni has been the lead radio guy for Kansas since taking over in 2016. He says he hasn’t been this excited for KU football in awhile.

“Most anticipated in 15 years, going back to 2007-08,” Hanni said. “Coincidentally, that’s the only time in Kansas history we’ve made it to back-to-back bowl games.”

With anticipation comes expectations, and Hanni provided a line for Jayhawk fans to keep their expectations at.

“I think they got a great shot to win eight games in 2023,” Hanni said. “Personally, I think you start at six [wins] at a baseline level, then you move up from there as a hopeful win total.”

Hanni will travel with the Kansas basketball team on its trip to Puerto Rico, where the team will play the Puerto Rican and Bahamian national teams. Klay Thompson, Buddy Hield and Deandre Ayton highlight a strong list of Bahamas team members.

“[KU is] going to get tested, and this is what they need,” Hanni said. “I watched them practice against the TBT team and outscore them by 20, so they’ve had some good tests this summer. Let’s see what they can do now down in Puerto Rico.”

Hanni is a Topeka West graduate.

The full interview with Hanni, with breakdowns of the men’s basketball and football teams, can be watched above.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT. Click here for more K-Nation content. Click here for this week’s full episode.