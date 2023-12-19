MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State senior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe returned for his fifth-year with the Wildcats with hopes of cementing himself as one of the best to ever suit up in Manhattan.

“I’m trying to get in the K-State Ring of Honor,” Beebe said in an interview with 27 News in June. “There’s no offensive linemen in there yet. I’m kind of like, ‘Why not me?’ I’ve put myself in a pretty good position and I think with another year like last year I can definitely put my name in that conversation.”

His 2023 campaign made him a consensus All-American and gave him a second-straight Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year honor.

“I’m so blessed [and] grateful for all the people that have helped me get here,” he said.

Beebe appeared as a guest on K-Nation last Sunday as the ‘Cats prepare for their bowl game.

“When I first got the opportunity here I was just hoping at some point I’d see the field,” Beebe said. “…Never in my dreams did I ever think I’d be in this position but I’m just very grateful.”

Beebe plans to declare for the NFL Draft after playing one final game with K-

State in the Pop Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28.